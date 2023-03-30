Hamilton, Ont. investigation draws police to Kitchener neighbourhood

An arrest in a Kitchener neighbourhood Thursday morning was linked to an investigation out of Hamilton.

Waterloo regional police said they responded to the area of Erinbrook Drive and Rockwood Road shortly before 7 a.m. where a suspect was taken into custody. Waterloo regional police said they were assisting police in Hamilton.

Hamilton police told CTV News they had reason to believe an individual connected to a newly launched investigation was in the Kitchener-Waterloo area and they called local police for support.

Hamilton police said they believed the suspect was in possession of firearms and Waterloo regional police made the arrest without incident.

The individual was transported to Hamilton police custody.

A neighbour said she noticed a commotion around 9 a.m.

“I saw two police cars in that neighbour’s driveway,” Laleta Anghad said.

Anghad said the residents of the home seemed like nice people and she often saw a young child playing outside their house.

“At times I would go and say hi to the baby too. Otherwise I had no conversation, but they seem like nice people,” she said.

As of noon, there was still one Waterloo regional police cruiser parked at a nearby residence.

The area was closed to traffic for a period of time Thursday morning, but has since fully reopened.

