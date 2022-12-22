Hamilton, Ont. urgent care centre to close on Christmas and New Year’s

A hospital in Hamilton, Ont. is closing its urgent care centres on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day due to staffing pressures around the holidays.

A spokesperson said the Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) Urgent Care Centre (UCC) has been closed on Dec. 25 in previous years due to low patient volume, but this year the decision was made amid “current and ongoing health human resources pressures.”

“The closures on December 25 and January 1 will ensure that HHS emergency departments can remain fully staffed to accommodate all emergent and urgent patients,” Wendy Stewart said in a statement to CTV News Toronto.

“On the days the UCC is closed, UCC staff will be reassigned to McMaster Children’s Hospital to help their colleagues respond to the challenge of the ongoing pediatric surge.”

The urgent care centre will be open all other days during the holiday season, officials added.

There are two urgent care centres hosted by HHS. Their website says the centres are staffed by emergency-trained doctors and nurses who can provide patients with faster access to a doctor outside of the ER.

It is typically open 365 days of the year.

The last few months have been particularly challenging for health-care professionals as they deal with the triple threat of COVID-19, influenza and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV.)

Pediatric hospitals have been operating over capacity for months. Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) reported earlier in December a significant increase in the number of pediatric patients being transferred to other hospitals.

In addition, Health Quality Ontario data showed average wait times for patients being admitted to an Ontario hospital from an emergency room reached a record high in October.