Hamilton police arrest six teens after linking two fatal shootings, over 90 charges laid

Hamilton Police Service (HPS) has arrested multiple individuals in connection with two daylight brazen shootings that took the lives of 17-year-old Keden Bond and 20-year-old Sabir Omer over the summer.

Detective Sergeant Jim Callendar says HPS was able to draw a link between the two homicides, previously thought to be unrelated, during their investigations.

Four teenage males have been arrested in connection with the shootings. A male and female, also youth, have also been arrested and charged as a result of the search warrants for firearms and drug-related offences.

On Aug. 6, Hamilton police responded to reports of a shooting in Stoney Creek in the rear parking lot at 288 Mud Street West, near Paramount Drive, at around 7:30 p.m.

Two suspects allegedly approached three people who were standing in the parking lot and fired several shots at them, police said.

Three male victims were found with gunshot wounds, including Bond, who was found without vital signs.

Just over a month later, on Sept. 14, emergency crews were called to a Tim Horton's on King Street West, near Caroline Street South, shortly before 3 p.m.

Staff Sgt. Jim Callender said two people were in the parking lot when a suspect approached them. He said a short verbal altercation ensued, and the suspect fired shots at the two people.

When officers arrived, they located Omer, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

After executing four warrants on Oct. 14, officers arrested the six individuals.

HRP also seized a number of guns and drugs while executing the warrants, including “four semi-automatic handguns, one fully automatic machine pistol, bulletproof vests, three silencers, ammunition and approximately $185,000 in cocaine and fentanyl.”

Trayonte Eccleston, 19, of Halton, has been arrested and charged with:

First Degree Murder and Attempted Murder x2 (Bond Homicide)

First Degree Murder and Attempted Murder x 1 (Omer Homicide)

17 firearm-related charges

Possession for Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession for Purpose of Trafficking - Fentanyl

Proceeds of Crime Over $5000

A 17-year-old male from Halton was arrested and charged with:

First Degree Murder and Attempted Murder (Omer Homicide)

18 firearm-related charges

Possession for Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession for Purpose of Trafficking - Fentanyl

Proceeds of Crime Over $5000

Anthony La, 18, of Hamilton, has been arrested and charged with:

First Degree Murder

Attempted Murder (Omer Homicide)

Jonas Campanaro, 19, of Hamilton, has been arrested and charged with:

First Degree Murder

Attempted Murder (Omer Homicide)

Selena Silva, 19, of Halton, has been arrested and charged with:

16 firearm-related charges

Possession for Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession for Purpose of Trafficking - Fentanyl

Proceeds of Crime Over $5000

A 17-year-old male from Hamilton has been arrested and charged with:

19 firearm-related charges

Possession for Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession for Purpose of Trafficking - Fentanyl

Proceeds of Crime Over $5000

In total, HRP says they placed 93 criminal charges on the group of six, who “all appear to have known each other in some fashion.”

“We believe that there will be additional charges that will stem from these arrests and these investigations,” Callendar said.

HRP is asking anybody with information to contact Detective Frank De Bono at 905-546-3827.