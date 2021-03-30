Police bust party at Flamborough rental home with more than 100 people in attendance

Police in Hamilton are investigating a gathering at a Flamborough rental property that had more than 100 people in attendance.

In an emailed response to CTV Kitchener, officials with the Hamilton Police Service said the gathering happened on March 28 around 3 a.m.

Officials said there were between 100 and 200 people at the gathering.

Police said they are working with local bylaw to determine if they will lay any charges under the Reopening Ontario Act.

According to officials, the property is located at 1046 Highway 6 in Flamborough. It was being used as an Airbnb. The company said the property was removed from the site this month due to rule violations.

Officers were also called to the property on March 4 around 12:25 a.m. for reports of a gathering. Officials said there were between 10 and 15 vehicles parked outside and about 50 people inside. Eleven people were charged following that gathering under the Reopening Ontario Act.