Hamilton police make three arrests in fatal shooting of 18 year old
Hamilton police are announcing three arrests in connection with the fatal shooting of an 18 year old in September.
On Sept. 24, Yua Blut Kaw was walking when he was approached by a dark-coloured four-door sedan. Multiple shots were fired from the car, striking and killing him on the sidewalk in the area of Cannon Street East and Barnesdale Avenue North just after 4:30 p.m.
On Thursday, police say they arrested three individuals involved in the murder. Search warrants were executed in the Hamilton and Ottawa areas.
Twenty-seven-year-old Nejib Ahmed Nour and 20-year-old Abdaziz Ibrahim Omer, both from Hamilton, have been charged with first-degree murder.
The third individual faces the same charge, but their identity is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act since they are 17 years old.
Hamilton Police are continuing to encourage anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Det. David Tsuchida at 905-546-4123 or provide information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
'Heartbroken:' York school board confirms death of student trustee as a result of weekend collisionA student trustee with the York Region District School Board has passed away following a weekend motor vehicle collision.
-
Amber Heard says she doesn't blame jury in Depp libel caseAmber Heard says she doesn't blame the jury that awarded Johnny Depp more than US$10 million after a contentious six-week libel trial in her first post-verdict interview.
-
Increased rain could lead to higher risk of flooding in parts of B.C.B.C. officials are warning that an increase in rain could exacerbate the risk of flooding in some parts of the province.
-
Romance, extortion, investment: Here's how much B.C. fraud victims lost on averageBritish Columbians are among those who lose the most money on average to scams. Here's more on the most common scams in Canada, and how to avoid falling for them.
-
Brewing success: N.B. company receives national award for its unique frozen tea productsA New Brunswick-based company was recently recognized for its frozen tea plant products.
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: Paramedics who responded to Portapique offer dramatic testimonyThe inquiry into the Nova Scotia mass shooting heard dramatic testimony today from the first paramedics dispatched to the scene in Portapique, N.S., on the night of April 18, 2020.
-
Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of WLU student appears in courtYafiet Rezene, 19, was fatally shot at a house party in Kitchener in December 2019.
-
Comedian John Mulaney coming to Calgary this fallComedian John Mulaney will perform in Calgary this fall at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
-
Flood warnings issued for Banff, Canmore and ExshawSignificant rainfall and an above-average snowpack in Alberta's mountain parks has prompted flood warnings for communities along the Bow River.