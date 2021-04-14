Hamilton police officer charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm

A Hamilton police officer has been arrested and charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm after an investigation by the province’s police watchdog.

The charge is in relation to an on-duty incident that occurred on Nov. 6, 2020, Hamilton Police Services said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Special Investigations Unit was contacted the next day by Hamilton police regarding a complaint of an alleged sexual assault that happened against a man during the incident.

As a result of the investigation, a Hamilton police officer was arrested and charged on Wednesday, the SIU said in a news release.

Const. Ryan Cole, a six-year member of the Hamilton Police Service, faces one count of sexual assault causing bodily harm.

He is currently suspended from his duties and is set to appear in court on May 3.

The SIU investigates any alleged incidents in Ontario involving police and civilians that have resulted in death, serious injury or sexual assault.