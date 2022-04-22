Hamilton police search for stolen car with 'Gotham City' plates being used as film prop

Someone has allegedly stolen a vehicle being used as a prop on a DC Comics film set in Hamilton, Ont.

Hamilton police issued an alert on social media Friday afternoon.

In a tweet, officials said the vehicle was parked downtown and is a prop for a movie production. They did not say which production but did specify the car had “fake Gotham City plates.”

The stolen vehicle is being described as a Black 1979 Cadillac Fleetwood.

Stolen: Black 1979 Cadillac Fleetwood with fake Gotham City plates.



Vehicle was parked in downtown Hamilton and was a prop for a movie production.



If seen call contact police at 905-546-4925. pic.twitter.com/Wq2EqyCDOn

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the vehicle to contact investigators at 905-546-4925.