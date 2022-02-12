Hamilton police searching for suspect after break-in at Hindu temple

The Hamilton Police are searching for a suspect involved in a break and enter at a Hindu temple.

On Feb. 2, a male suspect broke into the Hindu Samaj Temple, located at 6297 Twenty Road East, shortly before 3:30 a.m.

Police said the suspect stole a religious flute and cash.

He was last seen fleeing the temple towards Twenty Road East.

The suspect is described as white with a darker complexion and facial hair, between 25 to 30 years old, standing between five-foot-eight and five-foot-10 and between 170 to 180 pounds.

The suspect was wearing a black and red Toronto Raptors toque, a blue and green coloured winter jacket with a hood and a red and white arm band going around the right arm, camo pants and black running shoes. He was also carrying a backpack that was blue and black and had Puma written in white lettering.

The incident comes as Peel police are searching for suspects who broke into several places of worship in the region.

It is unknown if the break-ins in Peel and Hamilton are related.

Anyone with information about the Hamilton break-in is being asked to contact Det. Sgt. Andrea Torrie at 905-546-2991 or Det. Const. Derek Donn at 905-546-8934.