Hamilton police stepping up search for missing 80-year-old woman
Hamilton police have brought out the drones as they step up their search for a missing 80-year-old woman.
Shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday, Hamilton Police Service announced that its remotely piloted aircraft system has been dispatched to the area of King’s Forest Golf Course, which is just north of the Red Hill Valley Parkway and west of Greenhill Avenue, in the ongoing search for Shirley Love.
The elderly woman was last seen Tuesday near her residence on Mount Albion Road walking south towards the Glendale Golf Course, which is south of the Red Hill Valley Parkway and west of Greenhill Avenue.
She is described as being white with an average build and short brown hair.
Police said Love is possibly wearing a grey jacket, black pants, grey shoes, and grey and black gloves.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Hamilton police at 905-546-4925, or Crime Stoppers anonymously 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or https://crimesto
