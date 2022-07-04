Hamilton reports first monkeypox case

Hamilton has reported its first case of the monkeypox virus.

Hamilton Public Health said on Monday that the resident was “most likely infected during a recent visit” to Toronto.

It added that the person is currently isolating and all close contacts have been notified.

“At this time, the risk to the general public remains very low, as we have not detected the virus circulating in Hamilton, and the virus does not spread easily. Hamiltonians should not be concerned going about their routine daily activities,” Dr. Elizabeth Richardson, the city’s medical officer of health, said in a statement.

“We continue to closely monitor the situation and advise any individuals who develop symptoms or who have had close contact with a suspected or known case of monkeypox to contact their healthcare provider and local public health unit immediately.”

As of June 30, there were 77 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Ontario. Of those, 63 are in Toronto.

Public Health Ontario said all cases are in men between the ages of 23 and 65.

PHO noted that the most commonly reported symptoms are rash, oral/genital lesions, swollen lymph nodes, headache, fever, chills, myalgia and fatigue.

“Although cases have mostly been identified among males who report sexual or intimate contact with other males, anyone can get monkeypox,” PHO said in its report.

Nationally, the Public Health Agency of Canada reported on Monday 300 cases of monkeypox, with Quebec having the most infections at 211.