Hamilton resident, three people from Sudbury charged in Sturgeon Falls home invasion

Ontario Provincial Police in Sturgeon Falls has charged four people in connection with a home invasion July 15.

Police responded to a call of an assault with a weapon in the area of Fort Road and Lalande Road around 11 p.m.

"Further investigation revealed that two victims were inside the residence when three unknown individuals broke into the residence and pointed a firearm at the victims," the OPP said in a news at the time.

"One of the victims escaped and ran to nearby neighbour for assistance and police were called."

Four people have now been charged in connection with the incident.

Three people from Sudbury – ages 18, 26 and 32 – are charged with several offences, including break and enter, robbery using a firearm, possession of break-in tools, and possession of property obtained by crime.

The 26-year-old is also charged with mischief under $5,000and assault.

In addition, a 32-year-old from Hamilton is charged with break and enter, robbery using a firearm, possession of break-in tools, and possession of property obtained by crime, uttering threats, and failing to comply with a release order.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact their local OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

"The OPP wants to assure the public that there are no public safety concerns," police said.