Hamilton sees big jump in advance voters for municipal election

The number of people who cast their ballots at advance polls in Hamilton’s municipal election has seen a big jump from four years ago.

According to city officials, 31,719 residents took advantage of the four-day poll that occurred over the past two weekends.

It represents a significant increase from 2018, when 17,052 people cast their votes in advance. It is twice as many as the 13,242 residents who voted early in 2014.

The high-profile mayoral race could be behind the high voter turnout. The mayor’s seat is hotly contested after incumbent Fred Eisenberg decided not to seek re-election.

Among those vying to replace him is former Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath. She announced her bid for the city’s top job in July.

Horwath resigned as leader of the NDP in June following disappointing results in the provincial election.

Speaking to CTV News Toronto, Horwath, who is leading the race according to Mainstreet Research poll, is encouraged by the turnout.

“To see our city kind of buzzing with excitement around a municipal election is pretty cool,” she said.

“When it comes to the mayor’s position, experience is going to matter so that we can hit the ground running and really take advantage of the positive future that we have,” Howarth added.

Her close competitor, former Hamilton Chamber of Commerce CEO Keanin Loomis, says the numbers show that Hamiltonians have real desire for change.

“It doesn’t matter where you go, whether you’re downtown or in the suburbs or in the rural areas. People want to see a new and fresh approach at city hall,” Loomis told CTV News Toronto.

He is optimistic that the gap between him and Horwath is closing. “We have momentum on our side,” Loomis said.

Also running for mayor are former Hamilton mayor and MP Bob Bratina, Ejaz Butt, Hermiz Ishaya, Michael Pattison, Paul Fromm, Jim Davis, and Solomon Ikhuiwu.

While Hamilton saw a spike in advance voters, Toronto reported last weekend a second consecutive drop in the number of residents who voted early.

With files from CTV Toronto's Sean Leathong