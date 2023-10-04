Hamilton shooting leaves 1 man dead: police

Hamilton police have revealed that 36-year-old Tito Kelly, of Hamilton, was the victim of an overnight shooting.

According to the Hamilton Police Service, officers were called to the area of Herkimer Street and Caroline Street South at around 11 p.m. for reports of multiple shots fired.

When they arrived on scene, police said, officers found Kelly suffering from gunshot wounds in an alley. He was transported to hospital where he died of his injuries.

Hamilton police are now attempting to locate a small, royal blue, four-door sedan with dark tint, which fled the scene westbound on Markland Street at a high rate of speed.

Anyone in the area of the shooting is asked to check their cameras for footage of this vehicle between 10:50 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police have located a firearm at the scene.

Hamilton Police are encouraging anyone with information to please contact Detective Robert Di Ianni at 905-546-3836.