Hamilton tickets for Calgary Jubilee dates to go on sale December 15

Hamilton, the award-winning hip hop musical that remains the toast of Broadway, is coming to Calgary.

Tickets for the multi-Tony award-winning musical go on sale Dec.15, at 10 a.m. MST. The show, 'the story of America then, told by America now' - opens July 12 and runs through July 31.

Featuring a musical score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton tells the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton in a way that revolutionized the way musicals tell American stories.

Created by Lin Manuel-Miranda, Hamilton won Tony, Olivier, and Grammy Awards, and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.ca or by calling 1-855-985-5000. There's a limit of nine tickets per person. Prices range from $69 to $209 for all performances. There will also be a lottery for 40 $10 tickets before each performance.

Everyone 12 and over must show proof of vaccination. Masks will be required.