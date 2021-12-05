Hamilton wins 3rd straight in chaotic Saudi Arabian F1 race
Lewis Hamilton passed Max Verstappen with six laps remaining to win the chaotic inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and pull even on points with his rival as Formula One's thrilling championship race heads into the title-deciding finale.
-
-
Youth dies after being hit by train in Brockville, Ont.Police in Brockville, Ont. say a youth has died after being hit by a freight train.
-
Man brandishes knife in Cambridge robberyPolice are looking for two suspects involved in a Saturday evening robbery in Cambridge.
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Saint John Paul II Catholic SchoolA COVID-19 outbreak has been declared in a student cohort at Saint John Paul II Catholic School in Kitchener.
-
Kings hope to fare better on road, face OilersThe Kings didn't capitalize on their recently completed seven-game homestand, so they'll attempt to turn things around Sunday evening on the road, facing the Oilers in Edmonton.
-
Canada introduces temporary exemption for stranded travellers in South AfricaAfter expanding its travel ban to include 10 countries in southern Africa, the Canadian government has introduced a temporary exception for travellers who provide a negative PCR test within 48 hours of departing.
-
Blue Bombers to face Roughriders in today's Western FinalThe Winnipeg Blue Bombers will be taking on the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Sunday’s West Division Final.
-
Crews respond to house fire in Southgate TownshipOntario Provincial Police and emergency crews were called to a residential fire near Dundalk early Sunday morning.
-
Military repairing cracks in the tails of 19 CH-148 Cyclone maritime helicoptersThe Canadian military's fleet of maritime helicopters is undergoing inspections and repairs after cracks were recently found in the tails of four CH-148 Cyclones.