Hamilton woman attempted to hire someone to murder a man: police
A Hamilton woman has been charged after she allegedly tried to hire someone to kill a man she knows.
In a news release issued Saturday, Peel police said they began investigating the allegations on Feb. 16.
On Friday, police executed a search warrant at an address in Hamilton and subsequently arrested the woman without incident.
Police said 34-year-old Huraima Kabir was charged with attempted murder and counselling to commit murder. She appeared in a Brampton court on Saturday.
The relationship between the woman and the man is not immediately known as well as why she wanted to allegedly murder him.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 2133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
-
Snow squall watch in effect SundayA snow squall watch is in effect for Ottawa, with the possibility of heavy flurries at times through the day.
-
Carleton University, uOttawa will keep COVID vaccine requirements until the end of winter termThe Ontario government is lifting the proof of vaccination requirements for all settings across the province as of March 1.
-
Nine unique places to stay during March Break within three hours of OttawaCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at unique destinations to stay at during March Break within three hours of the national capital region.
-
‘Ending homelessness is going to take all of us’: charity hosts annual fundraiser for Edmonton’s most vulnerableEdmontonians hiked through Hawrelak Park this weekend to show their support for those in our city experiencing homelessness.
-
Former police dog handlers join forces to support retired four-legged colleaguesConst. Aaron Courtney was passionate about his career as a police dog handler. That 16-year career was wiped away in seconds, when he was rammed by a suspected drunk driver.
-
Manitoba Liberals apologize for posting red dress with words 'overthrow the government'The Manitoba Liberal Party has apologized for posting in its online shop a red dress showing the words 'overthrow the government', which the party says was put online by a volunteer without permission.
-
1 person injured, 5 boats destroyed in Ladysmith fireOne person was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a fire broke out at a boat storage facility in Ladysmith early Saturday morning.
-
Kitten killed in fire at home in Ottawa's Overbrook neighbourhoodFirefighters responded to a 911 call from the occupants of a home on Vincent Massey Avenue Saturday evening reporting a fire on the scene.
-
'Letting down the community': Advocates speak out over council's vote against decriminalizing small amounts of drugsAdvocates are weighing in after city council struck down a motion to decriminalize small amounts of drugs.