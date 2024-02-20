Hampton man, 19, arrested following firearm incident: N.B. RCMP

A 19-year-old man from Hampton, N.B., has been arrested following a firearm incident in the community.

RCMP say they received a report of an individual pointing a firearm at a second individual, at a residence on Saint Pauls Street on Feb. 15.

Police say they attended the location and located the suspect a short time later. A 19-year-old man was arrested without incident.

Officers say they later located and seized a loaded and unsecured .22 caliber rifle that was used during the incident.

The man was later released from custody, and is scheduled to appear in court in May.

The investigation is ongoing.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.