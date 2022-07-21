Hand-cycling to raise money for mom and MS bike tour
A London man is once again gearing up to make the trek from Grand Bend to London and back again this weekend while hoping to raise thousands of dollars for the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada through the MS Bike Tour.
For Wayne MacDonald, 58, this will mark his third year participating in the ride using his arm bike.
MacDonald ended up in a wheelchair after a workplace accident when he was 34-years-old, the same age his mother Joyce was when she was diagnosed with MS.
“I ride for her, especially since I can relate to her through my own mobility issues,” said MacDonald. “She is my inspiration for sure, she is almost 77 and refuses to go into a wheelchair.”
Since becoming a paraplegic, MacDonald hasn’t slowed down either, travelling the world and competing in water-sport races and scuba diving endeavours as far away as Egypt.
He added, “My mother has fought it for so long and I’m not going to let it slow me down.”
To make a donation to MacDonald’s MS Bike Tour team called “The MS Busters”, you can visit his website.
-
Laurentian president stepping down as university nears end of insolvency processLaurentian University president Dr. Robert Haché is retiring, the school announced Thursday evening.
-
Air restrictions and marine exclusions in place in Alberta during Papal visitThe Papal visit will bring traffic delays on many Alberta roads, but police are reminding Albertans there will be airspace restrictions and marine exclusions as well.
-
Defence wraps cross-examination of Virtanen accuser as B.C. trial continuesThe defence lawyer for former a Vancouver Canuck has wrapped up his cross-examination of the woman who has accused Jake Virtanen of sexually assaulting her in 2017, and the Crown closed its case later in the afternoon.
-
Here's how much you'd need to earn per year to buy a home in VancouverA just-published report suggests those hoping to buy an average home in Vancouver need to earn hundreds of thousands of dollars a year.
-
Police seek Nanaimo woman who skipped court dateNanaimo RCMP have issued a warrant for a woman who missed a recent court date related to theft and breaching her probation.
-
UCP leadership hopefuls wait for party candidacy approvalThe race for the UCP's top job is heating up, and it's expected to get even hotter as the summer goes on.
-
Murphy’s Logic: Lisa Banfield’s testimony wasn’t enoughThere is no doubt Lisa Banfield was a victim of her long-time common-law spouse, the mass murderer Gabriel Wortman. But tragically, Ms. Banfield is but one of his many, many victims.
-
Police and onlookers gather for Hells Angels ride through NewmarketPolice kept close watch as an estimated 800 to 1,000 motorcycles rolled through Newmarket on Thursday.
-
Timmins teen rushed to hospital after receiving severe burnsA 14-year-old girl from Timmins received severe burns this week, Timmins Police have confirmed.