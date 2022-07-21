Hand-cycling to raise money for mom and MS bike tour

A London man is once again gearing up to make the trek from Grand Bend to London and back again this weekend while hoping to raise thousands of dollars for the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada through the MS Bike Tour.

For Wayne MacDonald, 58, this will mark his third year participating in the ride using his arm bike.

MacDonald ended up in a wheelchair after a workplace accident when he was 34-years-old, the same age his mother Joyce was when she was diagnosed with MS.

“I ride for her, especially since I can relate to her through my own mobility issues,” said MacDonald. “She is my inspiration for sure, she is almost 77 and refuses to go into a wheelchair.”

Since becoming a paraplegic, MacDonald hasn’t slowed down either, travelling the world and competing in water-sport races and scuba diving endeavours as far away as Egypt.

He added, “My mother has fought it for so long and I’m not going to let it slow me down.”

To make a donation to MacDonald’s MS Bike Tour team called “The MS Busters”, you can visit his website.