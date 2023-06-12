Handcrafted, heritage, heirloom jewellery: The raised beadwork of acclaimed Mohawk designer Niio Perkins

On a sultry spring day, Niio Perkins takes a leisurely stroll along the banks of the St. Lawrence River.

She appears to be enjoying a noon-hour break, but Perkins is actually working, fuelling her creative tank.

Inspiration is everywhere.

"Nature plays a huge role in what we do," Perkins said.

"The symbolism in beadwork reflects nature, plants, the land, the mountains, the trees and the water. That’s what it is."

Perkins is an acclaimed Mohawk designer. Her raised beadwork celebrated in the world of fashion.

"I was born here in Cornwall. I grew up in Akwesasne which is right across the border," she says.

Perkins was just a child when she began creating pieces with beads. She often worked alongside her mother, a well-known and highly regarded seamstress who fashioned traditional clothing.

"She was a huge inspiration. I started doing beadwork on her clothing. She paved the way for me with her clientele," Perkins said.

"My mom would get company all of the time. Aunts and friends would come over and I would casually bring out my latest creation and just slide it across the table and let them know it was for sale," Perkins said with a laugh.

"They were super supportive of me."

By Grade 2, Perkins was selling her work outside of the home, motivated more by practicality, than art.

"Honestly, I think it was for the money. I grew up poor, and there were things that I wanted. I think I was fascinated by the fact that I could do that on my own and by myself. There was self-gratification that someone trusted me with something and paid me for it."

Over time, Perkins realized her designs were distinctive.

"Raised beadwork is very specific to our area and to our people. It’s just a very different style and different technique that you would typically see with beadwork styles in other tribes," she says.

"There wasn’t anybody that I knew in the community doing that style, so in making that, I felt like we were building connections to our identity, culture and traditions," Perkins says.

And when others, outside of Perkins’ community, began seeing the designer’s wearable art, her clientele blossomed.

"Something that’s really great about this product is that it’s beautiful first, and then you realize there’s a story behind it, that it’s meaningful. It doesn’t matter who it’s for," she says.

"People just want to appreciate the art through its beauty, and there’s a lot of different values in this work that people can appreciate.

"We’re really trying to create heirlooms that are going to get handed down from generation to generation. We really strive to create things that feel timeless, so that can happen."

Perkins’ timeless and beautiful creations, along with the works of five other Indigenous designers, were showcased in February during Milan fashion week in Italy.

The initiative led by Indigenous Fashion Arts co-founder and executive director Sage Paul, gave designers like Perkins access to international buyers and suppliers, while increasing their visibility on the world stage.

"We made a lot of really good connections because Sage Paul does her work and advocates for us. We had a lot of publicity and articles. We were featured in Vanity Fair and Vogue," she says.

Perkins holds sacred all of the opportunities in her life, grateful for the role she can play to bolster the prominence of Indigenous creators.

"I feel super proud and emotional sometimes. I know that I’m representing more than just me in what I’m doing. That’s the emotional part. It’s heavy sometimes. So, I’ve got to bring it. It’s exciting."

For more information about Niio Perkins, visit the website and Instagram account.