Handful of city-run fitness centres and indoor pools opening in Winnipeg

Winnipeggers will soon be able to go to some city-owned fitness centres and indoor pools as the city announced it will be opening some select facilities.

Starting on July 12, seven facilities will reopen while following public health guidelines and offer, "limited indoor programming."

The centres that will open at reduced capacity include:

· Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex, which includes the indoor pool;

· Fort Rouge Leisure Centre;

· Freight House Recreation Centre;

· Pan Am, which also includes its pool;

· Peguis Trail Health & Fitness Centre;

· St. James Assiniboia Centennial; and

· Sergeant Tommy Prince Place

The city said service will be limited at the facilities and those who go to the pools will only be allowed to swim in lanes, aquatic fitness classes, public swim and aquatic sports groups.

Winnipeggers are being encouraged to book time blocks online before arriving as there isn't a guarantee a spot will be available.

Reservations can be made up until 10 p.m. the day before and new spots will be made available every Thursday.

Capacity limits for indoor pools and fitness centres are currently set at 25 per cent and if anyone is showing COVID-19 symptoms they will not be allowed in.