Handgun, drugs seized in Sandy Hill

Ottawa police say one man has been arrested and charged following a drug bust.

Police made the seizure Friday at around 1:30 a.m. in the area of Friel and Wilbrod streets Ottawa police said in a tweet Sunday.

Officers seized a handgun, as well as cocaine, fentanyl, LSD, hydromorphone, oxycodone, psilocybin mushrooms, cannabis and cash.

The accused was not identified by police Sunday and the list of charges was not announced.

