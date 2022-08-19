Handguns, ammunition discovered in two residences at Perley Health in Ottawa

Perley Health says Ottawa police are investigating and a review of its weapons possession and storage policies is underway after handguns, rifles, knives and ammunition were found in two residences.

In a statement, the long-term care home said "several weapons were discovered," in two separate residences at its Russell Road campus on Friday.

"Upon their discovery, Perley Health staff immediately secured these locations and contacted Ottawa Police."

Perley Health says three handguns, and two knives were found in a long-term care room.

"Upon entering a second residence as part of a security check, staff found 14 handguns and rifles in an unlocked cabinet, a quantity of ammunition, other firearms paraphernalia and knives," the statement said.

"A locked gun cabinet was also found in the second unit which had been unoccupied for several days while the apartment tenant has been hospitalized."

Perley Health is home to more than 600 seniors and veterans in long-term care and in independent apartments. It is billed as one of the "largest and most progressive long-term care homes" in Ontario.

Perley Health says the health and safety of residents, tenants, staff and visitors is its "Number One priority."

"The safety of the entire Perley Health community is paramount and we are reviewing all policies related to possession and storage of weapons onsite."