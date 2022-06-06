Hanging flower baskets return to Victoria for 85th year

Downtown Victoria is about to become a lot more vibrant as crews get to work on one of the city’s longest standing traditions.

Flower planters are being hung on Johnson Street, kicking off the 85th year of hanging baskets in the City of Gardens.

Over the next few weeks, some 1,350 flower baskets will be hung across the city.

This year the baskets feature a brand new flower that will help add a warm splash of colour to the downtown core.

"We’ve got a great vibrant yellow coming in this year, the Bees Knees Petunia, and I think we’ll have lots of pictures for folks once those get into full bloom," said director of parks, recreation and facilities, Thomas Soulliere.

"You know we’ve got a lot of beautiful buildings and hardscape, but this is a bit of nature that we reintroduce through the summer months and it’s become a great tradition for us," he said.

The city is also offering a variety of workshops on the value of gardening and food security, as part of a national campaign called Year of the Garden.

"It really is an opportunity to help celebrate and educate about the importance of gardens and the value that gardens bring," said Soulliere.

"Residents who might not be that familiar with gardening can learn and see if it's something for them."

More information about the city's participation in the Year of the Garden can be found on the City of Victoria website.