Hanifin, Lucic and Monahan bring list of Flames' players in COVID protocol to 9

The Calgary Flames announced Tuesday that three more players have entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.

Defenceman Noah Hanifin as well as forwards Milan Lucic and Sean Monahan are the latest members of the team to enter the protocol, bringing the Flames' protocol total to nine players and one staff member.

The league has postponed three of the team's games so far and is monitoring the situation to see if additional games will be affected.

On Monday, the team announced Elias Lindholm, Andrew Mangiapane, Brad Richardson, Adam Ruzicka, Chris Tanev and Nikita Zadorov were in the protocol and the team had closed its training facility.

The league postponed the team's road game in Chicago that was to take place Monday night as well as tonight's tilt in Nashville and Thursday night's home against Toronto.

A decision on the status of the Flames' upcoming home games against Columbus (Dec. 18), Anaheim (Dec. 21) and Seattle (Dec. 23) has yet to be announced.

The team's Christmas break is currently slated to end with a Dec. 27 game against Edmonton at the Scotiabank Saddledome.