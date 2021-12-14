Hanifin, Lucic and Monahan bring list of Flames' players in COVID protocol to 9
The Calgary Flames announced Tuesday that three more players have entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.
Defenceman Noah Hanifin as well as forwards Milan Lucic and Sean Monahan are the latest members of the team to enter the protocol, bringing the Flames' protocol total to nine players and one staff member.
The league has postponed three of the team's games so far and is monitoring the situation to see if additional games will be affected.
On Monday, the team announced Elias Lindholm, Andrew Mangiapane, Brad Richardson, Adam Ruzicka, Chris Tanev and Nikita Zadorov were in the protocol and the team had closed its training facility.
The league postponed the team's road game in Chicago that was to take place Monday night as well as tonight's tilt in Nashville and Thursday night's home against Toronto.
A decision on the status of the Flames' upcoming home games against Columbus (Dec. 18), Anaheim (Dec. 21) and Seattle (Dec. 23) has yet to be announced.
The team's Christmas break is currently slated to end with a Dec. 27 game against Edmonton at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
-
Lethbridge police investigating after armed robbery attempt at pharmacyLethbridge police are investigating following an armed robbery attempt at a pharmacy Tuesday morning.
-
Traffic stop leads to arrests, seizure of weapons and drugsA traffic stop in Brantford has led to the arrest of three people. Police found drugs, weapons and stolen goods during the course of their investigation.
-
Calls to end predatory lending: 'When somebody is drowning, you don't throw them an anchor'The federal government pledged to take action on payday loan interest charges and fees during the last federal election. Now social agencies are beginning to pressure the government to keep its promises.
-
Marineland Canada says site for planned whale refuge in Nova Scotia is too pollutedA plan in Nova Scotia to build North America's first coastal refuge for whales formerly kept in marine parks has come under fire from Marineland Canada.
-
Maritime schools to see biggest change in new COVID-19 restrictionsMaritime schools are seeing some of the biggest changes, with extended breaks and the cancellation of extracurricular activities for the unforeseeable future.
-
‘Beyond bizarre ’: Jean won but Kenney, UCP aren’t celebrating with himThe United Conservative Party confirmed that Brian Jean won a nomination contest in northern Alberta over the weekend, but neither the premier nor the party had offered public congratulations, days after the vote.
-
In-person library approved for Stoney PointLakeshore council is moving ahead with a temporary library in Stoney Point.
-
'Horrifying': International student claims Peel Region restaurant paid below minimum wage, owes $18,000A young Brampton woman alleges she’s owed for more than $18,000 dollars in wages from her former employer, Chat Hut, a restaurant with two locations in Peel Region.
-
'Pace is perfect for walking my dog': Calgary unicyclist keeps riding in winterIt's not for everyone but for Matthew Kinzel and his husky Tikka, a unicycle covers all the bases — and the ride to work may be a little slower than on two wheels but it saves them time in the end.