Friday was an exciting day for Roger Rocheleau of Hanmer, who won the Ultimate Dream Home located in Sudbury’s South End.

The grand prize package is worth a total of $676,835 and includes the home built by BelMar Builders, valued at $590,000, and located on Countryside Drive. The prize includes also incudes a 2020 Hyundai Venue Automatic, furnishings, appliances and a home security system.

Proceeds from the Ultimate Dream Home support the Canadian Hard of Hearing Association Sudbury Branch, which provides programs and services across Northeastern Ontario.

Executive director Kim Scott told CTV News that proceeds from the Ultimate Dream Home draw go a long way.

“We have a program called the Hear Now Fund that helps people who can’t afford it purchase their hearing aids," Scott said. "We had to suspend that temporarily so we really want to get that going again … It’s our most costly program every year because we don’t get government assistance.

“We also want to improve accessibility in a lot of public places because of masks, barriers and distancing, we're more isolated then we ever have been.”

Close to 95,000 tickets were sold this year and more than $700,000 was raised. Scott said that's a record.

“I can’t even say thank you enough,” she said. “It’s been a very tough year. We know that the need has been there and we hope to get out there to make a difference in people's lives.”