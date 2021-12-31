Hanmer woman wins $888K in December's HSN 50/50 draw

Juliette Larcher of Hanmer took home $888,580 in Health Sciences North Foundation's 50/50 draw for December.

“When I got a call this morning for 'Juliette,' I knew something was up -- almost everyone calls me Julie,” Larcher said in a news release from HSN.

“Not that I mind my full name being used for this kind of news! I’m just so shocked.”

Julie and her husband Jean-Marc didn’t need much time to decide what the winnings would be used for.

“I’m getting close to retirement, so I will definitely be putting some winnings there," she said.

"We had to pause a basement renovation for the winter that we won’t have to wait for now and, of course, we want to share with our kids and grandkids. This is just such a wonderful way to close out the year and start a new one. We can’t believe it.”

