Hanover, Ont. man facing sexual assault charges

Hanover police are asking additional victims to come forward after a man was charged with sexual offences that took place earlier this month involving two alleged victims, one of whom was a minor.

According to the Hanover Police Service, on Oct. 10 police received a complaint of a sexual assault from a female victim.

Police said a 56-year-old Hanover man allegedly sexually assaulted a female youth in the Town of Hanover.

The offender and the victim were known to each other.

During the course of the investigation, a second female victim came forward with an additional allegation of sexual assault.

On Oct. 12, 56-year-old Kenneth McGilveary of Hanover was arrested and is facing charges of two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference.

The accused was held and later remanded into custody at his bail hearing.

The Hanover Police Service believe there may be other victims associated to the accused, and ask anyone with information to contact Hanover police at (519) 364-2411 or Crime Stoppers of Grey Bruce at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).