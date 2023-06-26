Hanover, Ont. police officers receive provincial awards for bravery

Two officers with the Hanover Police Service were commended for their bravery for their roles in saving the lives of residents in a devastating fire that tore through a rooming house in downtown Hanover in May 2022.

According to a release, Const. Regan Bill and Const. Devin Perdue of the Hanover Police Service received bravery awards in a special ceremony at Queen’s Park on June 22. The two officers were presented their awards by Lieutenant Governor of Ontario Elizabeth Dowdeswell, with a reception later taking place at the Royal Ontario Museum.

In May of 2022, Bill and Perdue noticed smoke and flames coming from the former Forum Hotel Rooming House located at 315 10th St. in downtown Hanover on May 19, 2022 during a morning patrol.

After contacting the local fire department, the officers entered the inferno “with little regard for their own safety,” and began kicking in doors and waking residents, warning them of the blaze.

Several pets died in the fire, multiple businesses were destroyed, and nearly 70 tenants were displaced, but no human lives were lost.

“Lives were saved early that morning by the quick actions of these officers, residents, our Hanover Fire Department and other assisting fire departments,” the release reads.

First introduced in 1975, the Provincial Award for Police Bravery is the highest award in Ontario. The province has awarded a total of 315 medals to police officers who “put their own lives in peril to save someone else’s life.”