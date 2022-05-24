Hanover’s Main Street reopens following devastating fire

The road closed sign came down on Hanover, Ont.’s Main Street this morning.

A large part of Hanover’s downtown has been closed since early Thursday morning, when a fire ripped through a century old hotel-turned rooming house and two attached businesses.

In total, 54 residents were left homeless following the fire and two businesses were destroyed. No one was seriously injured in the fire, but some pets did perish.

Hanover’s Main Street has been closed for demolition and an investigation into the cause of the fire by Ontario’s Fire Marshall’s Office.

There is still no official word on what started the multi-million dollar blaze, or whether the destroyed buildings and businesses will be rebuilt.