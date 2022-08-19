Hanson stretching their wings to try something they have never done before

For three decades, Hanson has been 'MMMBopping' with audiences around the world – and to mark the anniversary, the band of brothers is trying something they have never done before.

Hanson has released its new album Red Green Blue – which marks the band's 30th anniversary since forming in 1992.

"As we were going into 30 years as a band, and so on, it just seemed like this might be the chance to do something we've never done before," Isaac Hanson told CTV's Colleen Bready in a virtual interview.

Isaac, Taylor and Zac Hanson each wrote and produced a third of the new album – an idea that Isaac said came after he realized the personality of the band would change in unique ways depending on which brother was singing lead.

"It seemed like this time was a good way to kind of stretch our wings creatively and do something we've never done before," Isaac Hanson told CTV's Colleen Bready.

"We had a lot of fun doing it. It was definitely challenging in its own way. I think it shows people a unique side of the band, three unique personalities that make up the DNA of Hanson."

The band is also hitting another big anniversary – the hit song MMMBop came out 25 years ago this year. The song was a number one single in 27 countries and launched the brothers to superstardom.

"I think we all hoped that it would be able to last and that you'd be able to have music that connected with people in a way that they want to keep coming back. And that's proven to be true," Issac said.

"So you just keep kind of keeping fingers crossed and moving forward and hoping that along the way you make enough new fans and continually connect with other original fans that it not only grows, but then it just continues to be fun."

Hanson is performing at The Park Theatre in Winnipeg on Sunday night as a part of their Red Green Blue tour which will take them to 90 cities around the world.

-with files from CTV's Colleen Bready