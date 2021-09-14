'Happy and shocked' B.C. scratch ticket winner heading to Reno with $150K prize

A couple from B.C.'s West Kootenays is planning a trip to Reno after winning $150,000 on a scratch-and-win ticket.

Castlegar resident Clarence Wilkie purchased the Crossword Extreme ticket from the local Pharmasave, and told the B.C. Lottery Corporation he was "happy and shocked" to learn about his hefty prize.

His wife, on the other hand, was initially less than impressed after he handed her the ticket and asked her to scan it for herself.

"At first she looked at it and said, 'It's $150,' and didn't think it was a big deal," Wilkie told the BCLC. "So I told her to look for the other zeroes! She was shocked when she saw the actual amount."

The couple celebrated the win by taking themselves to dinner. Apart from their planned trip to Nevada, the BCLC said the couple will be buying some new furniture for their home.

The odds of winning the maximum prize of $150,000 on a Crossword Extreme ticket are approximately one in 350,000, according to lottery officials.