Happy Hanukkah: Halifax to hold Annual Lighting of the Menorah

The Hanukkah celebration that was scheduled to take place in Halifax Monday night has been postponed.

The city will now hold its Annual Lighting of the Menorah Tuesday night at 6:00 p.m.

The ceremony will include traditional Chanukah songs and food.

Canada’s largest menorah is located in Halifax’s Grand Parade, right in front of City Hall.

The candelabra will be lit each evening, with an additional light, for the duration of the festival, which runs until next Monday.