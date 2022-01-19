'Happy to be back': B.C. minister addresses injuries after incident outside legislature

B.C. Forests Minister Katrine Conroy says she's heading for a full recovery after she was injured during a walk home from the provincial legislature building last month.

Conroy provided the update on Wednesday while taking part in an announcement about old-growth logging deferrals on Tlowitsis, K’ómoks, Wei Wai Kum and We Wai Kai First Nations land.

The minister was injured on Dec. 7 when she was walking home near downtown Victoria and was "knocked to the ground" by an unknown person, according to Victoria police.

The police department is investigating and is still trying to determine if the incident was criminal or an accident, according to the latest update on the investigation on Dec. 14.

Police had previously said Conroy suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the incident and went to the hospital for treatment.

On Wednesday, Conroy said she was recovering from a concussion, a broken nose, and "other issues."

"I'm very, very grateful to everyone who helped me recover after, and over the holidays, including the Victoria Police Department, staff at the legislature, and friends and family," she said.

"I've never experienced anything like this quite before… but I am well on my way to a full recovery and very happy to be back at work and especially happy to be a part of today's announcement," she said.

Last month, VicPD asked anyone with information on the incident to contact police at 250-995-7654 or contact Crime Stopper anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Police also said they were searching for a Good Samaritan who may have helped Conroy after she was knocked to the ground.