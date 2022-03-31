'Happy to be back': The Burton Cummings Theatre is busier than ever

From comedy to magic to music – there’s no shortage of shows coming up at the Burton Cummings Theatre.

“We are busier than ever before in the history of the theatre,” said Ruben Ramalheiro, True North Sports and Entertainment’s director of live entertainment, in an interview on Thursday.

Ramalheiro noted that between April and May, there are more than 30 shows planned for the Burton Cummings Theatre, with others scheduled for the Canada Life Centre.

“Coming out of the pandemic it’s great to see people excited for these shows. We kicked off a really strong March,” he said.

Some of the shows coming up in the next few months include July Talk, Masters of Illusion, and Passenger.

Ramalheiro said the theatre offers a “little bit of something for everybody.”

“We’ve got a couple of co-presents with the Winnipeg Folk Festival, so they’re bringing Donovan Woods and Shakey Graves, which is actually close to selling out as well,” Ramalheiro said.

“We’ve got Winnipeg Comedy Fest coming back in May…we kick off this weekend with Celtic Tenors – a fantastic vocal group – and then we move into a couple of magic shows next week.”

Ramalheiro explained that True North took over the Burton Cummings Theatre in 2014. Since then, he said, the company has been investing in the venue and trying to bring as much talent as possible to Winnipeg.

HAPPY TO BE BACK

According to Ramalheiro, people have been going up to True North staff at recent shows to say this is their first night out since the pandemic started.

“It’s been great. A lot of happy faces at the shows, which makes it really exciting for us,” he said.

“The staff and everybody is just happy to be back.”

He said the fact that some of the shows are selling out shows that people are ready to get back out and enjoy themselves.

“We’re excited for both buildings,” Ramalheiro said, referring to the Burton Cummings Theatre and the Canada Life Centre.

“A couple of sold-out shows here and there. We hope everybody is comfortable coming out and hopefully we’ll see everybody soon.”