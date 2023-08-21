Harassment charge withdrawn against Sudbury area OPP sergeant

CTV News learned Monday morning, the criminal harassment charge against a Sudbury-area Ontario Provincial Police sergeant has been withdrawn.

Andre Chenier, 50, was put on modified duties after he was charged in November by Greater Sudbury Police Service, OPP said.

The Sudbury courthouse told CTV News in an email Monday that Chenier, who has 22 years of service with the OPP, "plead to a peace bond."

"His matter is done now," the court said.

"His charges were withdrawn."

A peace bond is a protection order that can be in place for up to one year and can be renewed.

OPP Sgt. Chrystal Jones confirmed in an email to CTV News Chenier continues to be off on leave not related to the charge.