Harassment suspect in Cochrane, Ont., arrested with electrified brass knuckles

A suspect in a criminal harassment case was arrested carrying electrified brass knuckles, James Bay Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Monday.

The 37-year-old suspect was first arrested Jan. 10 in Cochrane and charged with break and enter and criminal harassment. Police said the charges are “domestic in nature.”

The accused was released on bail, but on the morning of Jan. 15, police executed a search warrant on Third Avenue in Cochrane and prohibited weapons were located and seized, including the brass knuckles.

The same suspect was charged with four counts each of unauthorized weapons possession and failing to comply with a release order.

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Cochrane on Monday.

