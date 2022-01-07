Hard hit by COVID-19, Timmins airport grateful for Canadian Space Agency expansion

The latest surge of COVID-19 has delayed the recovery of operations at Timmins Victor M Power Airport, but there is some light at the end of the tunnel.

Airport manager Dave Dayment said they are looking forward to some exciting new developments at the airport. He said he will be sharing with Timmins city council some good news about several lease renewals, including one from the Canadian Space Agency.

"Their agreement with the French Space Agency is being renewed, so they’d like to do another 10-year agreement with us with options to continue," Dayment said.

"As part of that, they’d like to build another building here and that could be a $2-million to $3-million investment."

Dayment also wanted to remind the public that the airport building should only be accessed by people taking flights, unless passengers require special assistance.