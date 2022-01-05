Hard hit by school closures, essential workers in Sudbury eligible for emergency child care service

Beginning Jan. 10, essential workers in Greater Sudbury who don't have child care because of school closures are eligible for emergency help.

In a news release Wednesday, the city said licensed child care centres across Greater Sudbury will offer emergency child care services beginning Monday.

The measure aims "to support essential workers not able to accommodate their school-aged child’s learning or care at home," the release said.

"Workers designated by the province as essential include health care, social, justice and emergency services, food service, grocery store, construction workers, truck drivers among others," the city said.

As part of COVID-19 measures coming into effect on Jan. 5, school-aged children in Greater Sudbury will be learning remotely until Jan. 17.

“We are committed to supporting families and recognize the challenges of essential workers during this period,” Greater Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger is quoted as saying in the news release.

“I commend city staff and our licensed child care partners for making this service available again for essential workers.”

Emergency care is being offered exclusively for children of essential service workers who are not able to accommodate their school-aged child’s learning or care at home. To find out whether you qualify, click here.

"If a worker meets the requirements, families who already attend a licensed child care centre should contact their child care provider to see if they are offering emergency child care," the release said.

"Families who do not have a child care space for their school-aged children and are eligible for Emergency Child Care can complete the online Emergency Child Care Application as soon as possible."

Anyone unable to apply online can contact Children Services for assistance at 705-674-4455, ext. 4279.

A limited number of spots are available, and priority will be given to children already registered within the programs. Emergency child care will be provided at no cost.

Services will operate Monday to Friday, with varying hours based on each centre, until at least Jan. 14. The city will reassess providing emergency child care after Jan. 14, based on provincial guidance.

For more information on emergency child care, click here.