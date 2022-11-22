iHeartRadio

Hard lesson for Sparta woman


(Inside Creative House/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

St. Thomas police are sending out a reminder to stop for school buses after a local woman learned the hard way.

The traffic management team was monitoring an area on Elm Street Monday morning when officers reported witnessing the infraction.

A 40-year-old woman from Sparta was fined $490 and six demerit points.

