Hard rain is going to fall across northeastern Ont.

A heavy rainfall warning has been issued for several communities in northeastern Ontario, Environment Canada said Monday.

Affected areas include North Bay, Timmins, Cochrane, Kirkland Lake, West Nipissing and Temiskaming Shores. As much as 50 mm could fall in some areas.

“A few showers are expected to develop this afternoon through this evening,” Environment Canada said.

“Heavier rainfall will push into the region overnight and is expected to ease to scattered showers Tuesday afternoon. Local rainfall amounts near 50 mm will be possible by the time the rain clears the region late Tuesday afternoon.”

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

