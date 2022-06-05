Hard rain is going to fall across northeastern Ontario

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for several northeastern Ontario communities as heavy rains are expected beginning Monday.

Communities affected include Greater Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, North Bay, St. Joseph Island, Elliot Lake, Ranger Lake, Powassan, Mattawa, West Nipissing, French River, Blind River, Thessalon, Espanola, Killarney, Manitoulin Island, Temiskaming Shores and Temagami.

Rain is expected to begin Monday morning. Total rainfall amounts of 20-50 mm are expected by Tuesday afternoon.

"A low-pressure system is expected to track northeast across the region Monday through Tuesday," Environment Canada said.

"At this time, there remains uncertainty with respect to the track and intensity of the system, hence rainfall amounts and timing of the precipitation will change."