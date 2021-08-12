Hard work paying off for Riders' Mitchell Picton

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have a long history of home grown talent becoming key contributors and Regina product Mitchell Picton could be another in that line.

The 2017 fifth-round pick has found his way into the Riders’ starting offence this season through hard work in the offseason.

Picton made his first career CFL start last Friday and finished with three catches for 36 yards.

"What happened on Friday night was the expectation," Picton told reporters on Thursday. "This is just the beginning and a lot of work left to do from here."

Picton and fellow receiver Brayden Lenius put in long hours in the gym together during the team’s extended offseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both players were in the starting lineup in Week 1 with Lenius finding the end zone and also finishing with three catches for 25 yards.

"All those days we put in, this is what we were working towards," Picton said. "This is exactly what we expected to happen. This is what we were working towards."

Picton said they pushed each other in the workouts.

"That went a long way," he said. "We were able to push each other to to another level this offseason.

"Everyday him and I were competing, it how much weight on the bar and doing sprints and that kind of thing, so just competing all offseason created an environment for both of us to grow."

The effort hasn’t gone unnoticed by Riders head coach Craig Dickenson, who said Picton has figured it out.

"He’s a pro," he said. "He's a he works hard, he doesn't say much, he shows up every day and gives gives you everything he's got.

"That's that's one of the reasons he's endeared himself to the fans and Saskatchewan and also to our staff and our team."

Picton has been a student of the game since arriving in Saskatchewan. Fellow receiver Kyran Moore credits Picton for helping him learn the playbook during his first season with the Riders.

"Pict, that’s my dog right there," Moore said.

"Pict knows everything, he knows the whole offence, so he’s telling me what to do the plays… and to be honest, sometimes he still be helping me out."

Moore said it felt good to see Picton get his opportunity last week and make the most of it.

"Really, I was cheering for Pict like almost more than myself," he said.

Picton made a 23-yard catch early in the second half that included a broken tackle and 15 yards after the catch.

He said he felt he was able to settle into his game after an emotional return to the field at Mosaic Stadium.

"After coming out of the tunnel, you just have to settle yourself down to kind of get through that first play, that first hit you, you settle into your role and just do your job," Picton said.

With one game under his belt, Picton is hungry for more.

"You learn something every game, right?," he said. "You just have to try and learn from your mistakes and we move forward."

Picton and the Riders are back in action on Saturday when they welcome in the Hamilton Tiger-Cats to Mosaic Stadium.