Hardware store worker nearly hit by car as theft suspects flee
South Simcoe Police are searching for two men believed to have stolen tools from a Cookstown hardware store.
Police say the men walked out of the Cookstown Home Hardware with tools at around 4:30 p.m. without paying.
As the suspects attempted to drive off, police said they headed towards an employee in the parking lot, narrowly missing them in the process.
One of the suspects, who was driving at the time, is described as a white man, roughly 30 years old, five feet 10 inches tall with brown hair, and weighing 180 pounds.
The other suspect is described as a black man, five feet 10 inches tall, with black hair and a beard and is likely the same age as the other suspect.
The two were reported to be in a champagne-coloured Chevy four-door sedan.
Police ask if you recognize the suspects or have information about the incident to contact police or crime stoppers.
