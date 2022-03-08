Harlem Globetrotters slam-dunk show makes stop in Barrie

The Harlem Globetrotters will bring 'basketball wizardry' to Barrie next week.

The 'Spread Game' tour will be held at the Sadlon Arena on March 15 at 7 p.m.

The newly reimagined show has been touring the United States last year and will be making a stop in Barrie.

The world-famous team will also be sporting new uniforms dedicated to Frederick 'Curly' Neal, who played in over 6,000 games during his time with the Globetrotters.

Neal passed away in March 2020, days after the team completed its tour.

The Globetrotters have showcased their talents in 124 countries around the globe for 95 years.

Tickets are still available for purchase.