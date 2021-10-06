Harrett family suffers second tragedy in two months

In Eastern Passage, N.S., it seems everyone knows the Harrett family name.

"Wayne was one of our local heroes," said Cole Harbour-Eastern Passage MLA Barbara Adams.

In August, Wayne Harrett died following a long battle with cancer. A community leader and builder, Harrett was the driving force behind Seaside FM radio station.

He also came from a close-knit family, which included his sister Sharon.

"She was the female version of Wayne," said Adams.

Sadly, 65-year-old Sharon Harrett died Monday when her vehicle collided with a bus.

"For his family to have to go through two tragedies for two people who are still young, it's just unspeakable pain for everyone involved," said Adams.

News of the death has sent shockwaves.

Frank Cameron was a good friend of Harrett's.

"This family doesn't need any more of this," said Cameron who works at Seaside FM as a broadcaster. "To lose another member of the family is devastating."

Station manager Blain Henshaw said an appropriate way to honour Wayne and Sharon Harrett would be to continue to live up to the high community radio standards established by the Harrett Family.

"It's been very successful," said Henshaw. "And that will be his legacy."

Henshaw wants that legacy to be honoured as Eastern Passage mourns the loss of two Harrett family members.