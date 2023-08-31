Harrow Fair officially opens for 169th year

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, the Harrow Fair has officially opened for its 169th year in Essex.

Located at the fairgrounds in Harrow, the annual fair kicked off Thursday and runs until Sunday evening.

From agriculture contests, a pie auction, tractor pull, teddy bear parade, live musical performances, amusement park rides, a horse show, and the popular mom and dad calling contest, the fair offers something for everyone.

A full schedule of events can be found on the Harrow Fair website.