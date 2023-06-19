Harrow is off to the races for first soapbox derby
On your mark. Get set. Go!
Harrow is gearing up to host its first soapbox derby. The town of Essex is teaming up with the local Rotary club for a day of races on Saturday, June 24.
In addition to the derby, other family fun activities are planned — including a bouncy castle, food and beverages.
Youth aged six to 16 can enter the race. Anyone interested is asked to contact Home-Built Soapbox Racing Association for details and registration.
Jake Morassut, director of community services for the Town of Essex, is hoping that this inaugural derby will be an annual feature event for the community.
For Morassut and the organizers, it’s an exciting event but making sure that the youngsters have fun and are secure is of the utmost importance.
"We're working with the Homebuilt Soapbox Derby Association for the actual event,” said Morassut.
“So, they're based out of Chatham-Kent and they bring their entire supply track down and set up the track which will be lined by tires for safety."
All soapbox entries must meet strict rules and regulations and racers must wear approved helmets.
The derby begins 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on King Street in Harrow.
