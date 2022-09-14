Harrow man advances to Amazing Race Canada finale
Craig Ramsey of Harrow, Ont., and his partner Catherine have advanced to the finals of Amazing Race Canada.
For the first time in the history of the show, four teams – rather than the traditional three – are headed to the Season 8 finale next week.
Following a diving expedition, and a pool-hall face off, the teams rushed to CFB Meaford, where they were tasked with completing an obstacle course in military gear. As the racers progressed, a training officer barked out the seven values that a soldier needs: integrity, loyalty, courage, excellence, responsibility, honesty, and fairness.
Upon completion of the course, the racers were asked: “In order, what soldier values did you learn today?” Those who couldn’t get it right had to go through the course again.
Brendan and Connor arrived first on the mat, followed by Catherine and Craig, and Jesse and Marika. Franca and Nella were fourth. Beverley Cheng and Veronica Skye were eliminated after arriving fifth.
The finale airs Tuesday on CTV's main network.
-
Ottawa dance troupe one of the last to perform for Queen Elizabeth IIIt was a dance to remember for a group of Ottawa highland dancers when they performed for Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral Castle in Scotland this August.
-
'Disrespect and disrepair': N.S. woman pushes diocese to repair church graveyardA Nova Scotia woman hopes the Anglican diocese follows through on a promise to fix a Halifax-area graveyard that has fallen into severe disrepair.
-
Man found dead on oil lease road was murdered, RCMP sayAlberta RCMP are investigating after a Red Deer man was found dead in Mountain View County earlier this week.
-
Winnipeg police charge man following three stabbings in one dayWinnipeg police have charged a 29-year-old man related to three stabbings in August. The stabbings all took place on Aug. 15.
-
Tofino resort co-owned by former NHL star cancels fishing derby after 'highly inappropriate behaviour'A popular tourist resort in Tofino, B.C., co-owned by former NHL player Willie Mitchell, is operating under an interim manager after "highly inappropriate behaviour" came to light during its annual fishing tournament. The Tofino Resort and Marina says it has cancelled the remainder of the Race for the Blue tournament.
-
Bylaw stepping up patrols after coyote attacks in Riverside Park SouthOttawa Bylaw is stepping up wildlife patrols in parts of the city after a rash of attacks by coyotes south of downtown.
-
Worksite fatality under investigation in Caledon, Ont.Provincial police officers and the Ministry of Labour are investigating a worksite fatality in Caledon.
-
In tribute to queen, Ontario's Ford says he will miss her 'dearly'Queen Elizabeth served as a constant presence through turbulent times and will be remembered for the comfort she brought people, as well as her exemplary public service, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Wednesday.
-
Parole revoked for Edmonton man after drug seizure in LeducAn Edmonton man out on parole has had his parole revoked after police seized drugs, ammunition, and weapons during a traffic stop in Leduc.