Harrow man charged after fatal crash in Kingsville

Essex County OPP have charged a 56-year-old Harrow man after a crash that killed a pedestrian in Kingsville.

Daniel Brook is charged with careless driving causing death. He is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice located in Windsor at a later date.

OPP along with Kingsville Fire Department and Essex-Windsor EMS attended a fatal motor vehicle collision on Heritage Road involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Sept. 6 at 12:05 p.m.

The pedestrian has been identified as Evelyn Greenwood, 69, from Kingsville.

The West Region Traffic Incident Management Enforcement team assisted with the investigation.