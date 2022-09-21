Harrow man crowned Amazing Race Canada champion

A Harrow native and his best friend have taken home the coveted title of the Amazing Race Canada champions.

Craig Ramsay and Catherine Wreford-Ledlow travelled across five provinces, 24 cities, and more than 20,000 km from coast to coast before hitting the mat first in the finale leg of the race.

The pair takes home two new pick up trucks, a once-in-a-lifetime trip around the world and a $250,000 cash prize.